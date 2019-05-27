Chris Brown took some time off from working on his highly-anticipated album Indigo to wish his daughter Royalty an early Happy Birthday. The artist opted for a compilation of adorable photos to demonstrate his love for his youngster. Herein, we find numerous shots of Chris Brown and Royalty at several stages of her young life. The caption which accompanied the post shared stated: "I KNOW ITS EARLY BUT I WANNA SHOUT IT OUT TO THE TOP OF MY LUNGS “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY”! ❤️ 5years old.. IIIIIIIII LLLLLLLLLOOOOOOVVVVVEEEEE YYYYYYOOOOUUUUUU!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🍰🧁🍦🎂🌷💐🌹👑🥰😍😘" Indeed, the "Wobble Up" artist also received an Instagram post from his daughter on his birthday, which was earlier this month.

This news surely sheds some positivity on the latest reported on Chris Brown. Most recently, reports confirmed that the controversial singer would be deposing Bennie Vines, a man who claims Brown assaulted him in Tampa, Florida some time ago. The alleged assault resulted in a felony of battery charge for Breezy. Moreover, Vines claimed he was hired to take photos at the club when Chris Brown aggressively attempted to remove him out of his way. Eventually, things escalated and Vines claims Brown punched him in the lip. As of now, we are still waiting for details on this matter.