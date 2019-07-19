This year, Megan Thee Stallion's "real hot girl shit" Fever mixtape was dropped, and things have never quite been the same since. With girls all over the world declaring they were planning on living their best, most carefree "Hot Girl" lives this summer, you just KNOW the boys had to get up in there too. And hence, the term "Hot Boy" was created. Now this is where the confusion sets in, as the City Girls' hit "Act Up" also inspired another philosophy to live by for these next few sweltering summer months: a "City Girls Summer." Of course, the boys went ahead and made their own "City Boyz" mantra, and now all four of these terms have been used pretty interchangeably. From my personal understanding though, the terms "Hot girls/boys" and "City Girls/Boyz" may have the same underlying basis, but the two phrases mean quite different things. Having a "City Girls/Boyz Summer" alludes more to living your best, most carefree, SCAMMER life (be it through finessing some coins from a suga daddy, or getting your girl back after you played her like a fiddle).

Now that we got that long-winded explanation out of the way, Hip Hop's very own "Hot Boy" trapper, Future, has curated his own "Hot Boy Summer" (I swear this is the last time I say it) playlist for Spotify. The pretty generous list includes names like Drake, Cardi B, City Girls, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Young Thug, DaBaby, Gunna, Meek Mill, Migos, Rick Ross, Rich The Kid, Mustard, Chris Brown, Dreamville and more - as well as a couple of Future's own songs. Cash Money Records' original, old-school Hot Boys rap group (Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G., Turk) made the cut as well, with their track "I Need A Hot Girl." Check it out here, and let us know if you would add any other tracks to the list.