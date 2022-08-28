It's been some time since we've heard anything on Fake Drake's front, but now it looks as though we've got a Fake Breezy on our hands – and rumour has it he's charging upwards of $1,000 for a meet and greet.

As XXL reports, over the weekend an image of a Chris Brown lookalike surfaced online, with the caption "Going to be in Detroit this weekend, meet and greets $1,500" written on top of it.

Chris Brown in 2015 -- Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images

Earlier this summer, the father of three himself caused something of a stir with his own $1,000 meet and greets, which included up close and personal photos with the R&B singer, several of which were criticized online (although Megan Thee Stallion followed suit with a similar idea not long after).

As you may remember, eyebrows were raised at the cost of the celebrity photo sessions, but now that "Chris Grey," as he's been dubbed on social media, is allegedly charging even more, social media once again has something to say.

"How y'all gone act like this ain't Cringe Brown, bro?" "$1,500 for a meet and greet?!? Miss me with the BS," and "Who in the whole hell is paying $1,500 for a photo session? After all the money spent on tickets, this is an insult to fans. But, if the fans want to pay it, it isn't my business," were among Twitter replies.





The Chris Brown doppelganger has since been identified as @tysonwuthi on Instagram, although he's reportedly denying any allegations of hosting such expensive meet-ups.

"THESE ARE ALL LIES ABOUT ME... I HAVEN'T MADE AN AGREEMENT WITH ANYONE," he wrote on his Story. "I WOULD NEVER DO THAT... THE MEDIA LIES TO YOU JUST TO MAKE THE FANS GET MAD AT ME... DON'T BELIEVE IT."





Which rapper do you think has had the most impressive lookalike so far? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

