Chris Brown Links With Davido For "Nobody Has To Know" On The Deluxe Cut Of "Breezy"

When Chris Brown and Davido link up on a track, you can practically guarantee that we'll have a hit on our hands, and that's exactly what happened when the duo reunited for the deluxe cut of Breezy's self-titled tenth studio album.

If you haven't yet tuned in to the nine new songs added to the already lengthy tracklist, we highly suggest you check out "Inner Peace" featuring Anderson .Paak, and of course, "Nobody Has To Know" in collaboration with the Nigerian recording artist.

"The way that I'm feelin' for you, they don't haffi know / You're mine when you get in this room, but you act single (Yeah) / Nobody haffi know (Know) that you're my girl (Baby) / Nobody haffi know, yeah," the superstars take turns singing on the chorus.

Previously, we've heard from Brown and Davido on titles like "Blow My Mind," "Shopping Spree" with Young Thug, "Lower Body," and "Wetin" – all of which fans love so much that they've begun to beg for a joint project from the pair.

Stream "Nobody Has To Know" on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I might be trippin' but only

'Cause I know you're leavin' in the mornin'

One bottle, one cup and I pour it

It's wrong but it's right and I love it (Oh)