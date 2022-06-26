Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, & Bleu Have A Hit On Their Hands With "Possessive"

Chris Brown spent weeks relentlessly teasing his fans about the impact that his tenth studio album, Breezy, would have on their lives, and now that it's here, we can confirm that he put together an impressive body of work – though it's not expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart as his Indigo project did.

First week sales projections placed the 23-track listen as moving 60K - 70K equivalent album units in the coming days; far lower than the 108K he did last time around. Regardless, though, the music speaks for itself, and the father of three's collaboration with Lil Wayne and Bleu on "Possessive" is a definite standout.

"When you love someone, yeah, you can feel it in your bones / Tryna do what he never did, set the tone," Bleu kicks things off. "I remember we was at war when I slept alone / I wrote this shit for the most beautiful love that I ever known."

For his part, Wayne spits, "I'm tryna caress ya, these other n*ggas tryna correct ya / I'm tryna just let you be you, baby, I promise no pressure / I honour your presence, see you, act like I found me a treasure / And time is of essence, I want you to know mine is invested."

Other Breezy songs we've spotlighted this weekend include Brown's link up with Jack Harlow on "Psychic" and with New York's drill icon Fivio Foreign on "C.A.B. (Catch A Body)." Stream "Possessive" on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

