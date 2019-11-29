It's been a beautiful month for Chris Brown, who just reportedly welcomed a baby boy into the world with his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris. Fresh off the release of his loaded Indigo album, the superstar singer has been working hard in the studio in addition to his fatherly duties, dropping off a flurry of new features this week. We all know that, when it comes to his personal life, Breezy has a special way of going about things. He's often very cryptic in his messages but, when it comes to flirting with his prospective partners online, he doesn't shy away from sharing his true feelings. When it comes to his children though, he prefers to keep things low-key. It appears as though CB just revealed his newborn baby's name to the world through a very mysterious message that fans have decoded.

Some believe that, last week, Brown addressed the rumors of his child's birth by typing his birthday as a caption on Instagram. Now, he's being equally as sneaky, creeping in a mention of his daughter Royalty's nickname next to what many assume is his son's name.

"RORO & AEKO(ECHO)," wrote the star on social media, also wearing a custom-designed jacket that has both names over his heart. Of course, Brown has not confirmed that Aeko is the name of his newborn baby but it's very possible that this is his cryptic way of getting us to realize that fact.

Are you a fan of it?