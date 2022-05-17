If you're looking for Chris Brown, Las Vegas might be the best place to catch him this summer. The singer has some big plans in the coming months, including the launch of a brand new residency at Drai's Las Vegas. Breezy recently inked a multi-year residency at Drai's which will kick off on June 11th. Fans will be able to soak in the experience as Chris Brown performs on a two-level transparent stage that he had a hand in designing. It will certainly be a unique approach to his live show while providing fans with a setlist of some of his greatest hits from the past 15 years and more.



Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Drai's Management Group's VP of Entertainment Dustin Drai explained how it's a full-circle moment for Drai's Nightclub, especially since Chris Brown played a significant role in shaping the legacy of the nightclub.

"Chris Brown helped define Drai’s LIVE and what has become an unmatched lineup of residency performers on the Las Vegas Strip,” said Drai in a statement. “He’s one of the most dynamic live performers today, and we’re thrilled to welcome him back with a production that’s set to deliver an unprecedented fan experience."hose who won't be able to catch Chris Brown in Las

Tickets for Breezy's June 11th show already went on sale on May 16th.





Along with classic records, Chris Brown will also be performing new songs from his forthcoming album, Breezy, which he recently stated is due out next month. However, for those who won't be able to make the trek to Las Vegas to catch Chris Brown in the flesh, he will be hitting the road this summer alongside Lil Baby for the One Of Them Ones tour. Check the tour dates here.

