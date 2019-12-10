Chris Brown has never been shy about speaking out or showing off. Between a million dollar mansion that he casually opened up to the public for a yard sale and crazy car collections that include the names Bugatti and Lamborghini, is it a shocker that he only flies in style? Of course not!

The flashy artist has kept busy on the road with hisIndiGOAT Tour and we're sure he's working on new music. In the meantime, he's also stayed active on social media. One of his most recent posts was a video of our favorite Chuck Taylor-wearing, suspenders rocking singer boarding a luxury plane. And trust us when we say "luxury" only partially describes this fly ride. (No pun intended)

Chris hopped onboard ready to fly high in a plane with seating space that's as big as a living room. He and his team were able to rest comfortably with a 5-seater suede sofa, 4 separate leather recliners, and a TV. A few healthy snacks found themselves in the mix too like a bowl of strawberries, blueberries and blackberries.

Whether the plane is Brown's or not has yet to be confirmed, but it wouldn't be out of character for him if he did make the purchase. The guy's got a lot to celebrate! He recently shared a post announcing his charting accomplishments in music.

And let's not forget that he just welcomed a baby boy, Aeko, with Ammika Harris.

Well, regardless of if it's borrowed and new, Chris is definitely traveling better than us!