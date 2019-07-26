Chris Brown Joins Davido On "Blow My Mind"

Davido's been making serious waves in North America for a minute. Although he's solidified himself in the Afrobeats scene, he's grown in popularity in North America, working with Casanova, Quavo, Sean Kingston, and more. Now, he's returned with his latest single featuring Chris Brown. The two singers link up on "Blow My Mind," a smooth and summery anthem produced by Oluwaseyi Akerele. Breezy's pop sensibility and Davido's Afrobeats style mesh perfectly on the record as they crossover into each other's world.

The new single arrives roughly a month after the release of Chris Brown's latest album, INDIGO. The singer's new project includes features from Drake, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Gunna, Tyga, and more.

Check out Chris Brown and Davido's new collaboration "Blow My Mind" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I want to do you, whatever you want

Freaky, freaky for you

Show me what you're into

Girl you just, blow my, blow my mind