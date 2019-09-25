Just a few days ago, social media was up in arms after Chris Brown slid into Rihanna's comments box (again) with a flirtatious remark. Adding his two cents on a photo of the pop star rocking items from her successful lingerie collection, Breezy noted that he wished he were in the room at the time of the photoshoot. He even went to extremes, editing his face into the shot and re-uploading it onto his own page. Then, he pulled the same strategy with his alleged ex-girlfriend and baby mama Ammika Harris, exchanging pleasantries in her inbox. Mere hours later and CB is already back on his "fuckboy fall" ish, falling for Ammika's latest thirst trap and admitting that he wants a sip from that tall glass of water.

As reported by The Blast, the model shared a shot of herself wearing a see-through tank top, catching the attention of her former lover in the comments. Quoting Jhené Aiko's meditative anthem in her caption, Ammika likely was not ready for the attention she would receive shortly from Brown. "The thirst is so real wit me," typed the singer, adding a tongue emoji for good measure.

CB has been active on Instagram, commenting on Ammika's photos as well as a number of other women in his life. With Harris reportedly expecting the rapper's child, they appear to be open to reconciling before the baby's birth.