We're fast approaching the release of Chris Brown's anticipated album, and before it even arrives, the singer is already talking about other collaborations he hopes to fulfill. Breezy will hit streaming serves this Friday (June 24), and Brown has had quite the rollout leading up to this release. In this era of C.Breezy, fans are hearing Brown showing just how far his talents stretch as he flexes his skills on differing productions that complement him well.

Brown has worked with just about every heavy hitter that one can in the music industry, and he has gone on to become a legend, himself. However, while visiting Million Dollaz Worth of Game, he admitted that there is still one collaboration he has yet to get on the books.

He said: “Probably Beyoncé...only because of what that would look like, us really do a dope song with both of us dancing in it. That would be dope, like a check off my to-do list. She’s probably the only one I haven’t worked with. I’m not turning it down.”

We're not sure if this one will materialize in the near future, but fans of both singers have been weighing in on the potential. Let us know if you would want to see Beyoncé and Brown on a track together and check out the tracklist for Breezy below.