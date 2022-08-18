Fans have been having the time of their lives at Chris Brown's meet and greets, and the singer hopes that it will prompt other artists to follow suit. Recently, we reported on Breezy fans allegedly paying $1,000 to have an up close and personal interaction with the singer, and later, Megan Thee Stallion was seen posing with her devoted supporters as well.

These meet and greets have sparked conversations about artists being less approachable or genuinely taking the time to connect with those that help make them superstars, and Brown has returned with few thoughts.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"Im happy that my meet and greets are starting to inspire artist to actually give a f*ck about their fans," the singer wrote. "I didn't invent the wheel or meet and greets but I damn sure set the tone. [red heart emoji] Team Breezy." That wasn't the only message that Brown had for the public; It seems that just like Styles P, Brown is sick and tired of the overwhelming number of bots that have taken over Instagram.

"Hey Instagram, when the hell y'all gone eliminate all these damn bots????" he asked. "Dems sh*ts gotta go. Either it's a damn scam page, hooker page.. fake investment pages... Y'all gotta eliminate that algorithm [praying hands emojis]. SH*T SUCKS ASS."

We're not sure what IG is going to do to control that problem if anything, but check out Brown's posts below.