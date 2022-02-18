As we reported at the end of January, Chris Brown is being sued in a $20 million dollar lawsuit, after a woman identified only as Jane Doe claims that the singer drugged and raped her while at a yacht party stationed outside of Diddy's mansion in Miami. Breezy seemed to reply at the time, brushing it off as being an easy target by the media. "I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF [cap emoji]," he wrote. "Whenever I'm releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bullsh*t."

While Brown dismissed the allegations, it seems the police are not. Today it's being reported that Miami Beach Police are actively investigating Brown, not only for the above allegation of drugging and raping but another possible victim. The second victim was reportedly in attendance at the same yacht party, but left early. Two days later, she and a friend linked back up with Brown at his Miami Beach hotel, where Brown allegedly shoved his fingers in her mouth. His fingers reportedly had a white substance on them, and the victim passed out for several hours before waking up in the suite without her friend or her phone.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

This second victim decided to file a police report after she read about the former victim, who was at the same party. Both women were not from Miami, with one residing in Los Angeles, and the other in Canada.

NBC 6 confirms that once the police are done investigating, the prosecutors will decide whether or not to press charges.

We'll keep you posted as this story unravels.

[via]