Putting together a rap Mount Rushmore is no easy feat, but during his most recent sitdown with LA Leakers that's exactly what Chris Brown was tasked with doing.

Throughout his career, the father of three has cited legends like Michael Jackson and Lil Wayne as his idols and key inspirations, and when picking heads to appear in his GOAT roundup, Brown took a similar approach, paying respect to those that paved the way in the industry before him.

"JAY-Z, Nas, Big L, and Tupac," the "Look At Me Now" hitmaker said after pondering for a few moments, though it was only seconds later that he changed his answer.

"Skrrt, put Biggie in the spot of Nas!" he backtracked. "I love Nas, damn. It's f*ckin' up! Damn, hold up I'm sorry. Rakim in there too, I'm sorry! That's all mine, everybody I said – those are in my Mount Rushmore. I made my own Mount Rushmore."

As HipHopDX notes, it's not uncommon to see names like Pac, Smalls and Hov's included, though Brown's choice of Big L raised some eyebrows. If you're not familiar, the Harlem rapper was tragically gunned down in 1999 and was on the verge of blowing up around the same time.

Elsewhere in the news, the Virginia native has been using his platform to show support for WNBA player Brittney Griner, who remains incarcerated on drug charges in Russia – read what he had to say to the athlete here, and check out a clip from Chris Brown's appearance on LA Leakers below.

