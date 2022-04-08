If you're not prepared for Chris Brown SZN then you better suit up because it's on the horizon. The music icon has been carefully carving the rollout of his next project while simultaneously keeping his fans on their toes by teasing social media posts. Last week, Brown shared "Warm Embrace," a track that sampled Guy's 1990 classic R&B jam, "Let's Chill," and fans haven't been able to get enough.

The single arrived not long after his well-received track "Iffy," and as more releases are expected in upcoming weeks, so is an official announcement about Breezy's record. He once again whets his fans' whistles with an Instagram post.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"NOT GON LIE... It take a different type of LOVE mixed wit heartbreak for some of these songs on my album," Brown wrote on his Instagram Story. "So ahead of time.... THANK YOU [praying hands emoji]." The post comes at the same time as Brown's friend Tory Lanez boasted about the forthcoming project, as well.

"This N*gga @chrisbrown played me some new music a few nights ago," Lanez tweeted. "THIS N*GGA IS BOUT TO GO SO CRAZYY ….. every song was a banger! Like every one." Fans are early anticipating the project and have taken to timelines to fire off names of artists that they hope Brown has featured on the album.

Who would like to hear Chris Brown collaborate with? Check out his post below.