When the news of Kobe Bryant's death was announced on Sunday, the whole world was shocked. Kobe was loved and respected by so many people, including countless fellow celebrities, many of whom took to social media to share some heartfelt tributes to the late NBA star. One such celebrity was Chris Brown, who shared a photo of himself and Kobe on Instagram with the caption, "DEVASTATED!! RIP❤️KING." Many of Kobe's fans and admirers have been finding creative ways to honour Kobe's legacy, and Chris is no exception. On Tuesday, the singer shared a photo on Instagram of the latest mural he's been working on, in which he's painted Kobe in his signature Lakers colours, purple and yellow.

"WORK IN PROGRESS!!! WE LOVE YOU KING❤️🙏🏽," Chris wrote in the caption. Though he may claim that the piece is a work in progress, it's already coming together quite nicely, considering he's only had a few days to work on it. It's no secret that Chris has some major artistic talents beyond his musical abilities; he's shared plenty of his artwork before, in the forms of painted and spray-painted murals, as well as drawings. It looks like he passed on his artistic gifts to his daughter, Royalty, too The memory of Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, who was also tragically killed in the same helicopter crash, has been preserved in plenty of other murals around the world, as well, including in L.A. and the city of Manila in the Phillipines.