Chris Brown's been minding his business and apparently, cooking up for a 2021 takeover. The coronavirus pandemic has evidently left many locked inside of their homes but when you're Chris Brown, that's probably a better time than any to be working on some new projects. And while partying and socializing isn't what it used to be, it seems that Chris Brown is still being hounded down by leeches who are constantly asking him, "Where da hoes?"



Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

You can imagine that someone like Chris Brown is probably always getting hounded down by people for whatever reason. But there's certainly a few people in Hollywood who would die to get an ounce of Chris Brown's swag. Unfortunately for them, Chris Brown is fed up with their presence, energy, and demands that they remove themselves from his life.

"N***as wanna see what you got going on so they can download drip. BOY... if don't get ya lame ass da fuck on... We ain't friends. You ain't never liked me. I DONT KNOW YOU!!!!" Breezy wrote on his Instagram Story.

"Talmbout... where da HOES??? N***A THEY WIT ME," he continued. "Now take yo ass somewhere and practice the earthquake drill."

It's unclear who or what he's talking about but we hope for Chris' sake that they take a hint. Check out Chris Brown's message below.