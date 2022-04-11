Chris Brown is always down to partake in a viral moment. The 32-year-old performer displayed his playful personality by creating his own version of the "Never Let Them Know Your Next Move" trend. The challenge was created on TikTok and utilizes Kodak Black's single, "Pimpin Ain't Eazy."

With over 100,000 videos using the sound, the gist of the challenge it to act as if you're about to perform a certain action, and then do something completely different to throw the audience off.

Breezy understood the assignment. Using props inside of his vibrant California home, the Virginia native was able to deliver a more creative approach to the trend.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Starting off sitting down, the celeb acts as if he's reading a book, but in all actuality he is on his phone. From there, he pretends to put on headphones before throwing them on the couch. Making believe he is about to exit his home, he swings back around through a glass door sculpture before going to his indoor basketball machine. What the viewers don't know is that he has more than one hoop, and instead of shooting in the one in front of him, he turns around and makes the basket. He ends it off by grabbing his skateboard and running out of the frame.

Aside from completing the trend, CB actually gave his 106 million followers a pretty sick sample of a house tour. Watch the entire video below.