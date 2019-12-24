Chris Brown recently welcomed his second child into the world with his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris. Chris' son Aeko was born just weeks ago and the "Beautiful People" singer just can't get enough of his little mini-me since he's shared tons of sweet images to social media already. Before Aeko is old enough to open any gifts for Christmas, Chris is spoiling his first born, Royalty, by giving her a gift that most people ask for in quadruples.



Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

In the clip below, you can see Chris sitting next to his five-year-old daughter as she opens a gift from him. The present is a cute little purse and inside it where the magic really is, since it's a cold hard stack of cash that forces Royalty to smile wider than ever. "Look at all this money, you see all this money you got?" Chris asked.

In other Chris Brown news, he recently sparked engagement rumours since a recent photo of him cuddled up with his son shows what looks to be an engagement ring on his ring finger. Fans assumed that maybe the birth of his son brought he and his ex, Ammika Harris, back together. Only time will tell.