One of the most talented vocalists on the planet, Chris Brown's art has been overshadowed by his personal life at times. Of course, there is the obvious incident that everybody rewinds to but, since then, his relationships with Karrueche Tran, Ammika Harris, and others have become headline news topics.

He is currently raising his first son with Ammika, being separated from her and Aeko because of the coronavirus pandemic. Aeko and his mommy are stuck in Germany, where they were living, and are unable to travel back to the United States right now.

Still, Brown is obsessed with his girl, continually praising her for taking care of their baby boy. In his latest flirty shout-out to Harris, Breezy claimed his baby mama as his own.

"Mine," he commented on the latest upload on her Instagram page. Ammika co-signed the message, confirming that she's all his.

"In every dimension," she wrote back.

Chris and Ammika's relationship has been a rocky road at times. The couple was separated for some time before Harris revealed her pregnancy, which seemingly brought them to join forces once again. Nowadays, it looks like she's the only woman on Brown's mind.

Do you like them as a pair?

