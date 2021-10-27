Yesterday afternoon, Chris Brown posted a mysterious secret message to his Instagram story, but it didn’t take long for followers to figure out what the “With You” singer was saying. “I.J.W.Y.T.B.W.M.F.T.R.O.M.L,” text on a blank white background reads.

The Shade Room posted a screenshot of the picture to Instagram, asking if anyone could decode the message, prompting hundreds of people to reply, “I just want you to be with me for the rest of my life.”

@chrisbrownofficial/Instagram

The initial story was followed by a photo of a spread of some weed, then another text post. “The older I get, the more I realize the value of staying low key, of cultivating your circle and only letting certain people in. You can be open, honest, and real while still understanding not everyone deserves a seat at your table,” the screenshot reads.

“Okay Chris you coulda just texted me that,” one IG user joked on The Shade Room’s post. “Who is he talkin too?” another commenter asked. Earlier this year the “Look At Me Now” rapper said that his relationship status was “single with a girlfriend,” so the looks of his current love life remain unclear.

Elsewhere, Brown has made headlines for supporting Kyrie Irving’s anti-vaccine status, even calling him “the real hero.” The father of two was also spotted hanging out with Lizzo backstage at The Millennium Tour, which earned the latter some flack due to her new friend’s problematic past.

Were you able to decipher Chris Brown’s Instagram message?