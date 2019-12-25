Christmastime always reminds us how drastically different the lives of the rich and famous are from our own. Most five-year-olds don't put "Balenciaga" on their Christmas wish list. Most five-year-olds don't even know what a Balenciaga is. Royalty Brown is an exception.

On Christmas morning, Chris Brown shared a video of his daughter rocking a white sweatsuit with a rainbow-coloured Balenciaga logo printed on the front of her hoodie. "I asked her what she wanted for Christmas and she says... 'BALENCIAGA'. 😳," he wrote in the caption. He pointed out that Royalty has true "5 year old swag."

Another swagged-out child is North West. The six-year-old recently showed up to Kanye's opera holding a $10,000 Birkin bag, which had tons of people baffled. On top of that, North was gifted one of Michael Jackson's iconic jackets for Christmas. The materialism of celebrity children was also made apparent when North's one-year-old cousin, Stormi, randomly uttered the word "Birkin" in Kylie Jenner's latest vlog. Want your mind blown even more? 50 Cent rented out a Toys "R" Us for his seven-year-old son, Sire, to have a private shopping spree after he requested "the whole store" for Christmas. While all these luxurious gifts might seem wild, I suppose it's all relative.