This week's FIRE EMOJI playlist is an all-inclusive affair, as always. But that doesn't mean the two disparate entries wouldn't stand neck and neck above the rest. First off, Chris Brown incited pandemonium when he dropped an Indigo project riddled with noteworthy guest stars such as Drake, Nicki Minaj, Juvenile, Justin Bieber, and Juicy J, from which our editorial chair selected "Lurkin'" featuring a sponge-like Tory Lanez in our weekly roundup.

Secondly, Bandana, the much-heralded MadGibbs follow-up to 2014's Pinata, grabbed a single spot thanks to "Palmolive" featuring Pusha-T and a re-awakened Killer Mike, next to a holdover contribution dating back to the middle of May: Injury Reserve - "Wax On" featuring Freddie Gibbs. Curiously, it was Mustard who garnered the most inclusions on our list, as "Ballin'" featuring Roddy Ricch, "Perfect Ten" featuring Nipsey Hussle, and "Baguettes in the Face" all took precedence over a host of narrow cuts.

Rounding out the FIRE EMOJI proceedings were strong showings from the Rich Forever gang of Rich the Kid, Jay Critch, and Famous Dexter. Also in the mix: Kevin Gates, NAV, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, TM88, Lil Uzi Vert and Future as newly-minted entrants. Enjoy the selection while it occupies this order, for next week, the hip-hop ledger is set to welcome new material Machine Gun Kelly and host of groundhogs digging up without fair warning. Be sure to follow all of HNHH Spotify playlists below.

