Chris Brown Flies In "Go Crazy (Remix)" Video With Lil Durk, Mulatto, & Future

Chris Brown drops another stunning music video for the "Go Crazy" remix with Young Thug, Future, Mulatto, and Lil Durk.

Chris Brown has some of the best music videos in the game. He manages to up the score every time he releases a new visual and he successfully did it again with the video for "Go Crazy (Remix)" featuring Future, Lil Durk, and Mulatto.

The remix was released following the tremendous yearlong surge of the original record, which was a collaboration with Young Thug from their Slime & B album. The track quickly became one of Breezy's most long-lasting successes, impacting the charts for many months. Giving the song its final push, CB has released the official music video for the remix, which sees the superstar artist taking flight. Skydiving with the model seated next to him on an airplane, Chris passed the baton to Lil Durk, who appears during a meeting with his therapist. The rapper eventually realizes that the trained professional is actually a robot when the scene cuts to Mulatto, who's moving in a bubble room with two dancers. The three women crawl all over the walls before Future is introduced, hanging from a cliff with one arm. Young Thug also makes a short cameo in the video.

Watch the creative new music video for "Go Crazy (Remix)" above and let us know who has your favorite scene. Was it Chris Brown, Mulatto, Future, or Lil Durk?