Chris Brown Fights Off Bad Guys In "Iffy" Visual

After dropping his new single earlier today, Brown returned with a face-paced visual.

Fans are expecting that the release of this single will mark the return of Chris Brown. The singer has continued to make business moves and collaborate with his famous friends, but C. Breezy fans have been waiting for the moment Brown stepped into the scene with a solo effort that would mark the coming of a new album. Despite any controversies or news of lawsuits that often plagued the star, each of Brown's releases—whether he stands on his own or beside artists like Drake, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, H.E.R., or Yung Bleu—top the charts.

On Friday (January 14), Brown ushered in a new season with the release of his single "Iffy," and he resurfaced with a visual to complement the track. In it, viewers will find fast cars, villains, and Brown showing off his video game-inspired dance moves in the Joseph Kahn-directed clip. It is still unclear if this track is slated for inclusion on a future project, but we'll keep you updated.

In the meantime, check out Chris Brown's music video for his new single "Iffy" above.