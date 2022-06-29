Chris Brown just releasedBreezy, his tenth studio album and an 80-minute expression of love and heartbreak. Amid the hype of the drop and his upcoming tour with Lil Baby, he shared a cute video of him with his five-month-old daughter, Lovely.

In the clip, the 33-year-old R&B star tries to get his baby daughter to say something to the camera, egging her on with "Tell 'em what you gotta tell 'em." Lovely, understandably, looks confused and doesn't respond. Breezy jokes around with her, though, smiling and saying "Yeah, one-two, yup!"

Chris Brownconfirmed Lovely's birth back in early April, who is his third child, with Diamond Brown. He's always shown love to his kids on the Gram, both on his own account and on his kids'. His daughter Royalty posted a sweet picture of the two together back in May, where he supported her at dance competitions. They've even done TikToks together in the past.

The comments on TheShadeRoom's post covering Brown's story post were full of praiseful comments, whether it was about Brown's parenting and demeanor or Lovely herself. Check out the clip and some comments below.















Chris Brown's been having a busy few months in addition to all these releases and videos. He was recently on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E., where he discussed a lot of topics including his initial rejection from Diddy and Bad Boy Records. He's also spoken about mending his beef with Drake and potentially going up against him or Usher in a Verzuz battle.

You can check out the full episode of Drink Champs with Breezy below.