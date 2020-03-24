There are millions of people on TikTok who both create and attempt to pull off these dance challenges, but very few have the skills of Chris Brown. The fancy-footed Indigo star, along with the rest of the world, has been keeping himself under quarantine, but it looks as if he's taken some time away from social distancing in order to catch up with Tyga and YouTube star Austin McBroom.



Imeh Akpanudosen / Stringer / Getty Images

On Monday (March 23), Chris uploaded a brief clip of the trio giving their take on a popular TikTok dance—well, more just a few simple hand movements, but you get the point. The singer and his famous friends look to be in good spirits as they're quarantined at home and Chris continued to show off his silly side in the video's opening. "Gang in this b*tch," he wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, as the brief clip has circulated on social media, some fans weren't too happy to see Austin alongside two of their favorite artists. Fans have brought up Austin McBroom's previous controversial statements about black women where he tweeted things like, "Can't do black girls cuz after I'm done, imma have to pay for their hair. #allbad" and "St. Louis is scaring me away from black girls.....blondes with blue eyes are looking more appealing !" Other fans were just happy to see more footage of Chris Brown and Tyga together, regardless of who they were with. Check out the video, and a few reactions, below.