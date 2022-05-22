The We In Miami Podcast is known for its funny and entertaining commentary. Touching on hot topics like relationships, celebrities, and anything Miami-related, the show puts out weekly episodes with different panel guests.

In a clip from a forthcoming show, a guest recalls a moment she spent with, the one and only, Chris Brown. When the host, Slim Stunta, posed the question, "How many girls do you think Chris Brown has smashed in his whole career?" the woman chimed in by saying, "I ain't gone lie, I'm not cool with him."

She went on to admit that she chilled with the singer-songwriter once and recalled his actions. "He just kinda said, 'B*tch if you ain't f*cking or s*cking, get the f*ck out.'"

Not disagreeing with Breezy's mechanism, the co-host stated, "A lot of people think the lyrics in the songs are fake... they're telling the truth." He went on to reference a famous line from CB's song "Strip" in which he sang, "If we ain't freakin' we ain't speakin'. You think I'm playing? No I'm not."

He continued his stance by providing another example, "When French [Montana] say, 'She ain't buss it open, call the Uber back.'"

The guest host also brought up a similar experience he's had. "I've had girls removed from a party because they lied to me and said that they were DTF... then they wanted to act regular."

In the caption of the clip posted to Instagram, the podcast stated that CB's producer confirmed that this is how celebrity parties work.

