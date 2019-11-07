Chris Brown is really out here choppin' on the low. The recording artist is doing something nice for his fans, inviting them over to his house for a special yard sale, selling designer clothing from brands like Balenciaga, Supreme, Gucci, and more for heavily-discounted prices. It's not like Breezy needs the extra money -- his Indigo album sold pretty well at the end of the day -- but it gives him a chance to meet some of the people that are most passionate about his art. And it also gives the fans an opportunity to own some merchandise that was once hanging in CB's closet. Win-win. One woman ended up leaving the Tarzana residence with a new hoodie but, once she checked the pockets, she realized that she was making out with more than she bargained for.

As reported by TMZ, a woman who purchased a "Tumbleweed" hoodie from the sale ended up finding a pill bottle filled with marijuana in the pocket. Weed is legal for recreational use in California but it's still pretty funny that Brown and his staff forgot to check the pockets to see if any of their stash remained. The canister is reportedly labelled "Panda Smoke."

For the most part, the sale has been an absolute success with many of Chris' fans walking off with thousands of dollars of goodies for cheap prices. It's still going on today. The line-up is probably out of control though. Maybe you'll get lucky and you won't need to stop by the dispensary on the way home!

