Chris Brown's relationship with the Grammys is peculiar. He's racked up nominations over the years but he's only won one Grammy in 2012 for F.A.M.E. He's continued to receive nominations but unfortunately, he hasn't taken home another trophy since. Perhaps there's a chance he could win this year. Indigo dropped earlier this year which produced his long-awaited collab with Drake, "No Guidance."

The song was nominated for Best R&B Song this year which is the only nod Chris Brown got. "Thankful for being Nominated for anything.🙏🏽❤️. My talent can only be accessed by your viewing and choosing to listen to my melody," Breezy wrote on Instagram earlier today along with a photo of himself.

Drake and Chris Brown's collaboration will be going up against "Could've Been" by H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller, Emily King's "Look At Me Now," "Roll Some Mo" by Lucky Daye, and PJ Morton's "Sayso" ft. Jojo. The awards will air on Jan. 26th, 2020 with host Alicia Keys.

The nomination is just the cherry on top of the cake, we can only assume since he and his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris welcomed their first child together and Breezy's second. Harris gave birth to a baby boy which means that Royalty now has a younger brother. Both Chris and Ammika hinted at the birth of their on Instagram but reports later confirmed the news.