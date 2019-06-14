It's officially Indigo season and it looks like Chris Brown is getting ready to introduce more than just an album into the world. His relationship status has been muddy for years with the singer being linked to models like Ammika Harris, Indya Marie, and others. In recent weeks, he's seemingly rekindled the magic with Ammika, who he has seen on-and-off for years and it seems as though she'll be a part of his life forever. According to Page Six, Chris Brown is expecting his second child.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Royalty Brown will soon become a big sister because Ammika Harris is reportedly pregnant with Chris' baby. Since the beginning of this year, Breezy has been dating Indya Marie but because of Ammika's pregnancy, they have reportedly called it quits. The report reads that Brown has been leaving hints all over his ex-girlfriend's social media, referring to her as his "baby mama."

This week, CB has been in the news because of his alleged comments about another one of his exes. He famously dated Karrueche Tran a few years back and although they've broken up in a messy split, he still thinks about the model all the time. He alleges that he was hacked but messages from his account were left on a picture of Karrueche and her new boyfriend Victor Cruz, begging her to "upgrade" him and find him a new wardrobe.

Chris is already the father of five-year-old Royalty with Nia Guzman. Congratulations to Chris and Ammika!