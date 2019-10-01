It may have been Hot Girl Summer a few weeks ago but right now, Chris Brown is showing everybody that we're transitioning to a new season. Whether you're on board with 21 Savage and Snoop Dogg for a "fuckboy fall" or you're keeping things classy for the remainder of the semester, Breezy appears to be thoroughly enjoying himself these days. The star has been sliding into a few different women's comments on Instagram, hitting up Rihanna and swooning over his rumored baby mama Ammika Harris. Now, he's getting some action with one of his dancers.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

There is no denying that Chris Brown is one of the most eligible bachelors in North America. He hasn't been tied down in a minute and, although he may go on dates with a number of the baddest models around, CB doesn't see the need to settle down right away. Despite his constant cries for Ammika and RiRi's attention online, Breezy is still having fun on the road, locking lips with one of his dancers during a passionate moment at his Detroit show.

The multi-platinum singer is currently on tour to promote his latest album Indigo, which contains Brown's first Top Five record on the Billboard Hot 100 since 2008, and he shocked the crowd when he got up close and personal with one of his support dancers. Watching her drop it down to the floor and inviting her to grind up on him, the two settled things with a quick kiss on the lips before the show continued.

Do you think Ammika is seething right now?