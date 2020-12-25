Lovebirds Chris Brown and his baby mother, Ammika Harris, have been keeping things flirtatious on the gram. The singer's girlfriend recently shared a new thirst trap on Instagram, catching the attention of many including her baby's father Chris Brown. At the top of the comments, we can find Brown's short and sweet comment "A ting!" referring to his baby mother who featured in the Instagram post with long brunette locks and a revealing leather top. The lusty photo amassed over 62 thousand likes on Instagram, but we're certain the only one that matter was Chris's. Interestingly, Ammika Harris made sure to send the love right back to Chris Brown by responding with a heart emoji. To note, Chris and Ammika share a son named Aeko whom they welcomed into the world around this time last year.

Overall, Chris Brown has stayed out of drama this year, focusing mainly on music and dropping hit after hit. Matter of factly, the most recent news surrounding the artists involves the release of the radio smash-hit "Go Crazy" which went onto becoming Brown's biggest radio hit since 2008. Moreover, the singer's collaborative project with Young Thug entitled Slime & B has been on heavy rotation since its release in the summer of 2020.