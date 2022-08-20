Earlier this week, Sean Combs asked his Twitter followers, "Who killed R&B?"

The question sparked plenty of debate all across social media, though none of the replies were as passionate as the one we got from Chris Brown. "When's the last time you heard a slow song on the radio???" the father of three pondered on his Instagram Story on Friday (August 19).

"N*ggas are saying R&B is dead... Respectfully, shut up!" he continued. "People nowadays want fast food instead of a real meal... DON'T BLAME THE REAL SINGERS OUT HERE [BECAUSE] WHAT CHANNELS DO PEOPLE HAVE TO SEE MUSIC VIDEOS?"

The Virginia native's rant went on, "BET damn sure don't, neither does MTV. And then the industry be forcing shit on people when the real music lovers know that shit is garbage."

In conclusion to that post, Brown added, "R&B ain't dead... Y'ALL N*GGAS JUST UGLY" alongside a row of crying laughing emojis.

On his feed, the "Kiss Kiss" singer shared a screenshot of Tank's new R&B Money album cover, writing "THESE N*GGAS SAYING R&B is dead... IT AIN'T DEAD. A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE DEAF TO WHAT Real MUSIC IS... DAMN NEAR EVERY RAPPER WANNA BE A SINGER."

As Rap-Up notes, in a since-deleted portion of the caption, Brown directly threw shade at Combs, writing, "DON'T KNOW WHAT THE F*CK PUFF TALKING BOUT."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BREEZY (@chrisbrownofficial)

Earlier today (August 20), the father of five hopped on Twitter to share his thoughts after reading the replies. "This conversation was out of love and me purposely wanting to bring attention to R&B!" he explained

"It was something that I saw the effect of the Hip hop and R&B balance. That balance is honesty and realness when it comes together, melodies, vulnerability and most importantly LOVE!!!"

Tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

[Via]