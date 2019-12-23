In a since-deleted post from last week, Chris Brown joked that his newborn son, Aeko, "just stole [his] whole face." A Breezy fanpage shared a collage that placed pictures of baby Chris and baby Aeko side-by-side to show their similarities. While one might argue that all babies kinda look the same around that stage of life, Brown's latest post definitely shows that him and Aeko have something in common: they both like napping.

In the pic, Brown has his son cradled in his arms as they both have a snooze. He simply captioned it with a heart and notably disabled comments, probably because the moment was too pure to warrant all of the trash comments that are sure to appear under any celeb's posts.

Aeko Catori Brown was born on November 20th. Brown and the baby's mother, Ammika Harris, initially kept things under wraps, but they are now clearly ready to share photos of Aeko with the world. While Brown and Harris reportedly broke up a while back, rumors started circulating that they may have gotten back together after Brown shared a photo from Harris' pregnancy shoot with some lovey emojis. It's possible the birth of Aeko brought them closer.