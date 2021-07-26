Chris Brown has seen a lot of success throughout his career and when you make a lot of money, you might as well spend it on the things that make you happy. Over the course of his time in the music industry, Brown has been known to cop some extravagant pieces of clothing while also getting himself some nice jewelry. Brown has been a particular fan of grills, as he tends to wear them on a regular basis. As a result of his love for grills, Brown has become closer to his dentist, and they are always trying to push the limits together.

A prime example of this came just a few days ago as Brown's dentist Thomas Connelly made a lengthy post on Instagram about a brand new piece he designed specifically for Brown. The piece in question is a pair of magnetic gold grills that cost the artist $100k. What makes these special is the fact that the grills connect to his magnetic molars which ultimately makes it easier for him to talk and sing at the same time.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Per Connelly:

"These grills are 100% 24kt gold covering all 28 teeth. What makes these grills unique is their magnetic retention design. Breezy had 9 magnetic embedded gold crowns placed on all his back molars. This allows the grills to fit and lock in the magnets with precision on the fronts of all the teeth. The magnets not only make the grills super secure but they allow less metal that usually covers the inside of the teeth. With no metal covering the inside of the teeth, Chris can sing and speak normally while wearing an entire set of grills."

While $100k might be a high price to pay, there is no denying that these grills are the most functional pair that Brown has in his arsenal. With that being said, you will probably see him with these on the next time you check him out in concert.

Let us know what you think of this new piece, in the comments below.

