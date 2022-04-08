Chris Brown shared a photo to his Instagram Story showing off his baby girl, Lovely Symphani Brown, marking her three-month celebration of life. The "Look at Me Now" rapper added five hearts to the photo he reposted from his baby mama's account, Diamond Brown.

Diamond originally posted the photo of their child dressed in a Gucci onesie with the caption "I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine. [heart] HAPPY 3 months my little firecracker!"

Up until this recent repost, Diamond had not revealed the identity of her baby father regardless of the rumors and speculations spiraling around the internet-- which pointed to Breezy being the dad. She first began showing off her baby bump in September of 2021, with posts of her "just bumpin'" and flaunting her figure. At the beginning of January, Diamond Brown took to Instagram to reveal she had given birth to her bundle of joy.

Chris is always posting and reposting photos and videos of his children, although many questioned the validity of the rumor as Chris was yet to confirm speculations besides liking one of Diamond's IG posts back in February.

Chris Brown, now a father of three, welcomed his son, Aeko Catori Brown, into the world back in 2019 with model Ammika Harris. The 32-year-old singer also shares a 7-year-old child, Royalty Brown, with Model Nia Guzman.

Check out the original IG Story repost below.