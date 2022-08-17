Chris Brown continues to face backlash over the charity event that he pulled out of earlier this year.. According to TMZ, Ms. LaJuan Bailey filed documents in court asking to have Chris Brown and Lil Baby's "One Of Them Ones" tour date in Houston canceled. Fortunately for Chris, Baby, and their fans, the judge nixed the request.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bailey's legal docs center around Chris Brown's failed attendance at a charity event that he was scheduled to perform at. Bailey asked the judge to file a restraining order that would stop Breezy from performing in Houston. She also asked the judge to force Chris Brown to explain why he flaked on the performance.

Bailey claimed that Chris Brown flunked out of a hurricane relief benefit show after putting up over $1M for his performance. Breezy's team later denied her claims, saying that certain parts of the contract weren't fulfilled and the singer provided a 2-day notice. In fact, Chris Brown offered to cough up an additional six-figure donation to make amends. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough for Bailey. She's currently requesting that the singer cough up $1M in damages.

The "One Of Them Ones" tour continues until Aug. 27th when Chris Brown and Lil Baby touch down in Las Vegan. Before then, the two will be in cities like Phoenix, AZ, Los Angeles, CA, and Irvine, CA.

[Via]