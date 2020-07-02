Chris Brown was in a playful mood this week, using his social media platform to poke fun at one of his close friends, Jacquees, for a video that has been making the rounds.

There is no denying that both Chris Brown and Jacquees are gifted vocally. They've each achieved tremendous success in the R&B realm, collaborating on several occasions. Given the fact that they linked up a few weeks ago, they're clearly still close. That doesn't mean that CB won't roast his boy from time to time though.

Posting a video of Jacquees showing off his vocal runs in the car, Breezy used the caption: "Alexa play.... Eeyeeeh eeeyeeeh eeeeeyeeeh !"

The 4275 artist focuses hard on the "eEEEEeeeeeeEEE eeEEEEEeeeee eeeeeeEEEEeee" portion of the song, making sure everyone is aware of how good his voice really is. The thing is, we all already know. They're no point in being so extra. Just get to the next lyric!

Chris Brown had some fun at his expense, disabling comments much like he does on all of his posts. This is one post that we would have loved to see what people were saying about though.



Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Enjoy the video of Jacquees belting out his "eeeEEEEeeees" and let us know your thoughts in the comments.