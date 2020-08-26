Just when you thought there weren't any more milestones for Chris Brown to hit, he gains another accomplishment to add to his growing list. The praised singer celebrated his hit single "Loyal" featuring Lil Wayne and, depending on the version, Tyga, French Montana, and/or Too Short. On Tuesday (August 25), Chris Brown shared that the music video for "Loyal" has now surpassed 1 billion views, the first time he's hit the billion mark, so he decided to share a bit of background of what he was going through when he filmed the visual for the 2013 single.

On Instagram, C. Breezy shared a clip showing behind-the-scenes footage from the "Loyal" video set. They filmed the visual at Universal City Walk in Studio City, California, and the singer admitted that he was under strict rules of the rehabilitation facility he was staying at during that time.

"They only allowed me to leave from 11 to 11 so I could film this. I was then incarcerated when the song released," Brown added. "Loyal became the number 1 song on the charts when i was locked up. My journey has never been a smooth one but the road I travel on has no shortcuts and no do overs..FULL SPEED AHEAD... #LIVELEGENDARY THANK YALL FOR BELIEVING IN ME!!!!!! 1 BILLION VIEWS."

In 2013, USA Today reported that the Breezy was sentenced to 90 days in a rehab facility after allegedly throwing a rock through his mother's window. Take a walk down memory lane by watching the music video for "Loyal" below.

