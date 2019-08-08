There's not a single Chris Brown album that isn't a commercial success. Despite whatever controversy surrounding his name, his fanbase is one of the most dedicated and make sure that he makes it as high up the Billboard charts as they can place him. The rapper is a month and a bit removed from the release of his last project, Indigo. With 32-tracks in total, it's not as lengthy as Heartbreak On A Full Moon but it's close. Clearly, the more is merrier for his fanbase. The singer took to Instagram to reveal that in roughly a month and a half, Indigo has racked up over a billion streams across all platforms. It's certainly a major accomplishment for Breezy but it certainly feels like it's not the first time he's accomplished this.

In other related news, Chris Brown recently made his way North of the border for a special performance at Drake's OVO Fest. It not only marked a big moment for Breezy and Drake due to their former beef but also for Brown's fans in Canada. During his performance, the singer revealed that it was his first time performing in Canada in over eight years. Maybe that means that Canadian fans might be able to see Breezy in the future whenever he decides to plot out his next North American tour.