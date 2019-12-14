After dropping off hints that his baby boy had been born, Chris Brown shared a glimpse of little Aeko Catori Brown earlier this week. It's obvious that the proud father of two can't get enough of his first-born son, because Chris built upon that first image by sharing multiple photos on Instagram Friday evening.



Jonathan Leibson / Stringer / Getty Images

The superstar singer dropped off a still from baby mama Ammika Harris's pregnancy photoshoot, and later he showed intimate snaps from her delivery. Captioning the series of images with just a red heart, the first photo is of a tiny Aeko not long after he entered into the world, the second shows Chris and Ammika holding hands as she gives birth, the third is Chris touching his son's foot, and in the fourth, the delighted parents get their first look at their little one.

That wasn't all; Chris shared one more shot of Aeko all bundled up while sleeping. He may not have confirmed that Ammika was pregnant or that he was having a son prior to Baby Aeko's arrival, but now that he's here, the world can expect to see much more of Royalty's baby brother. Check out the singer's photos below.