Chris Brown's currently on the INDIGOAT tour which has a stacked roster of artists on it. Among them are Tory Lanez, Joyner Lucas, Ty Dolla $ign and Yella Beezy. The singer's been on tour since late August and has been bodying each and every city. He's over a month deep into the tour with another month to go but unfortunately, he'll be skipping out on his fans in Ohio tonight.

It seems like all of the touring has caught up with Chris Brown. The singer took to Instagram where he apologized to his fans in Colombus, OH for canceling the show tonight. Breezy explained that he's been getting through a sickness recently and the doctor finally ordered him to rest up.

"My Ohio fam... I deeply apologize for cancelling the show but my doctors have ordered me to rest as I've been battling a slight case of the flu for a while now. I promise we are gonna announce the makeup date asap, I'm coming back to give you an even better show," he wrote before signing off.

Considering the amount of energy that he puts into his live performances, it feels like it's a better call for him to rest up before his flu gets any worse.

Ohio fam, keep your eyes peeled for the date of Breezy's make up show.