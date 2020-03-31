There's a new movement on the horizon, and it's been launched by Sinbad. The legendary comedian hoped to bring some laughing relief during this quarantine by sharing a funny mockumentary type clip where he spoke on the "Dark White Chronicles." Sinbad spoke about his"cheetah tribe" of lighter-skinned celebrities including Ava DuVernay, Klay Thompson, Ice-T, Nicole Ari Parker, Blake Griffin, Halsey, The Rock, Vin Diesel, Zoe Kravitz, Lionel Richie, and Chris Brown.



Sinbad joked that they're "neither white nor black" but are "dark white." He mentioned that one day he wants to be in a movie about slavery and lead the rebellion and also quipped that he felt out of place when he watched Black Panther and didn't see anyone that looked like him. "Dark White Chronicles - Pt. 1," Sinbad penned. "The frustrations of a dark white man. It’s time to be seen. Tag your favorite Dark White and join the movement. If you’ve been hiding, we got your back. Memberships coming soon."

After learning that his name was mentioned in Sinbad's clip, Chris Brown shared the video on his Instagram page where he called out Drake, too." #DARKWHITE 😂 CHEETAH TRIBE 'THE CHEETAH KING' @champagnepapi U IN THIS TOO N*GGA @sinbadbad. #IMLIGHTBLACK," Chris Brown wrote in the caption. The "cheetah king" has yet to respond publicly. Check out both Sinbad and Brown's IG posts below.