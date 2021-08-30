Chris Brown called Kanye West "a whole hoe" following the release of his new album, Donda, Sunday night. While the reason for Brown's post is unclear, he was featured on West's album for the track, "New Again."

“Kanye a whole hoe,” Brown wrote on his Instagram story, before adding in another since-deleted post, “Nah He Tweakin.”

He first teased his Donda appearance in July, writing “Dat Yeezy and Breezy,” on his Instagram story. Brown has also worked with West for the song "Waves" from Ye's 2016 album, The Life of Pablo.



Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

The Indigo singer wasn't the only artist who called out West after the release of Donda. Soulja Boy also dissed West afterward, but he made his reasons clear: Soulja is upset he was left off "Remote Control."

"This n***a Kanye smh. Tell homie dont hit my phone no more," he wrote on Twitter, Sunday afternoon. "That n***a Kanye weird af."

He also threatened to drop a diss song directed at West: "Fuck that my Kanye West diss song finna drop I'm tired of sparing this clown ass n***a."

Donda was released, Sunday morning, allegedly without West's go-ahead, as Universal took DaBaby's feature off of the project.

[Via]