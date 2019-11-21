He could be showing off his hoodie or possibly just want to give his "Indigo" tattoo a little shine, but Chris Brown's enigmatic Instagram posts have tongues wagging. The singer and his reported girlfriend Ammika Harris have been shrouded in gossip that they're expecting a son together. It all began way back in May when Chris stirred the pot after he commented "BM Bad" on one of her photos, leaving many to believe that he called Ammika his "Baby Mama."



Brian Ach/Getty Images

Fans have done their best to lock down whether or not Chris and Ammika were set to be parents, but neither of them has commented on the rumors. Internet detectives are back at it once again after Chris shared two mysterious posts just an hour ago. The first is a black and white photo of the side of Chris's face as he smiles. In the caption, he wrote the date "11-20-2019." The second photo is a profile shot of Chris as well, but this time he's wearing a sweatshirt with the word "Born" on the hood.

Thousands of fans have stormed Chris's comments with congratulatory messages, but it looks as if the world will have to wait to find out whether or not C. Breezy has, or has not, become a father for the second time.