Chris Brown is much more than a singer, dancer, and actor. The 33-year-old is also a father. In all, he has three children: Royalty, Lovely, and Aeko. Royalty, his oldest, just turned eight years old on Friday, May 27, and Breezy didn't miss a beat in helping her celebrate.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As the clock struck midnight on Friday, Chris and his baby mother, Nia Guzman, decided to wake their daughter up out of her sleep and serenade her with the "Happy Birthday" song. Still halfway dozed off, Royalty sat in bed with an unamused look on her face as CB sang closely to her and her mother carried cupcakes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CB Mania! (@cbmania_2)

The next day, the entire family got together once again to throw Royalty a party she would never forget. In clips uploaded to social media, the young girl's event was filled with pink and blue decorations, along with a huge portrait of her face. While kids screamed, "Happy birthday to you, cha cha cha," Royalty's huge birthday cake shined with sparklers.

After their song ended, it was time for the festivities. When music is blasting and your father is Chris Brown, then a dance battle is sure to break out. As the Virginia singer walked to the middle of the floor, a crowd of kids followed him, waiting on him to make the first move. "Y'all are going to do what I do?" he asked the eager children, to which they responded, "Yes!"

His routine consisted of him doing dance moves like the Dougie and the Cat Daddy-- which was followed by laughter and repetition.

Check out the party below.