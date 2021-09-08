Chris Brown Assists Rauw Alejandro & Rvssian On "Nostálgico"

The Latin music market continues to have a grip on the global sound of music. These days, it's become more and more common to see many stars from Latin America dominate the radiowaves and link up alongside the biggest artists in the U.S.

Over the weekend, Chris Brown got fans excited for a crossover single into the Latin domain when he previewed a new single alongside Rauw Alejandro. Now, Alejandro slid through alongside Rvssian for their new collaboration alongside Chris Brown titled, "Nostálgico." The upbeat, pop production is taken to new heights with infectious melodies provided by Rauw Alejandro and Breezy. Alejandro previously cited Brown as a musical inspiration so there's no doubt that this is a big moment in his career.

Aside from "Nostálgico," Chris Brown also dropped his unreleased verse on Kanye West's "New Again" which he was rather upset over being excluded from DONDA.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I should've dropped you off

Memories would repeat every weekend like this before

You do me when you get bored

It ain't no problem, it's cool to do it tonight