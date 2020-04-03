Tory Lanez may have Quarantine Radio, but Shaquille O'Neal and his family have Cribchella. Thousands of festival lovers were left disappointed after it was announced that Coachella would be canceled, but Shaq and his sons are turning up during this mandatory COVID-19 quarantine. If we're all being told to stay home and social distance, we might as well get creative on how we spend our time indoors.

View this post on Instagram Oneal boys kitchen concert A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Mar 30, 2020 at 8:21pm PDT

Shaq and his crew are having a great time, and they're sharing the love with the public. We've seen Shaq get down as a kitchen DJ, but the group has returned with performances. First, Shareef O'Neal steps up to the mic as Shareefa Flocka Flame as he performs Waka Flocka Flame's "Hard in da Paint." Shareef wasn't the only one giving their best-lip-synced performance for Cribchella, either. Shaqir O'Neal became Shaquir Brown and went all out while delivering the Chris Brown classic "Take You Down."

Shaqir definitely was the O'Neal who stole the show because he gave his best C. Breezy impersonation complete with ab-showing, shirt-ripping, and on-the-floor sexy-like dance moves. Chris Brown thought the whole thing was entertaining as he reported the clip to his page and shared a caption that featured multiple crying while laughing emojis. Check out Shareef O'Neal as Waka Flocka and Shaqir O'Neal as Chris Brown below. Who else do you want to see at Cribchella?