Chris Brown & Young Thug Release Temptation-Filled "Say You Love Me" Video

Chris Brown and Young Thug head to space in the animated music video for "Say You Love Me."

Chris Brown and Young Thug joined forces this year to release their collaborative project Slime & B, which contained a number of absolute bangers. It remains slightly slept on but some records, including the Billboard darling "Go Crazy", have been forcing fans to revisit the project in its entirety.

"Say You Love Me" is another favorite from the tape's upper half, showcasing both artists declaring their love for their significant others and telling the world what they love most about them.

The song has officially been given a new music video, which Breezy has been teasing for the last week.

In the primarily-animated clip, Chris Brown and Young Thug get persuaded to walk into a cloud of smoke that transports them to a land far and away, being joined by two intergalactic baddies. Their journey in space takes them to many different spaces, including an enchanted forest with monsters just chilling around, a spider-like creature that they conquer, and the same two half-naked women following them around.

The video is one of the most creative animated clips we've gotten from an artist during the quarantine. This is Chris Brown we're talking about though... the man will always come through with some hard visuals.

Watch it above and let us know what you think.